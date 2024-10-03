Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Airgain worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Airgain from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Airgain from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of AIRG opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Research analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

