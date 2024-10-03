Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.32% of Taylor Devices worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Taylor Devices by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

Taylor Devices stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $147.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

About Taylor Devices

(Free Report)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.