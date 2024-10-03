Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 107,300 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Himax Technologies worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 77,712.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 56.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

HIMX opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $948.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.42%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMX

Himax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.