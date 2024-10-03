Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,522 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after buying an additional 5,772,540 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 1,702,602 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 399,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,961,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

NYSE:GENI opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

