Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Barnes Group worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 57,362.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $39.51 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 439.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 711.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on B. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Report on B

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.