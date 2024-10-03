Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.00. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 117,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 398,306 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,059,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

