Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Oppenheimer worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

Shares of OPY opened at $50.11 on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Oppenheimer Cuts Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $330.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.41%.

Insider Activity at Oppenheimer

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $307,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,521.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

