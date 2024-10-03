Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,700 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485,585 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fossil Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fossil Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 581,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

