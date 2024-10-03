Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 210,191 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Chegg by 3.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chegg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $171.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 91.74%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chegg from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

