Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Materialise worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 48,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 191,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 670,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $303.60 million, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.65 million during the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

