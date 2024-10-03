Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 587,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGAU. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

