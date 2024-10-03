Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 380,100 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 686,316 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 615.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 69.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DADA opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $603.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.54 million for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 19.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

