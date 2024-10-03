Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.98% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 828,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 105,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 413,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 83,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of KFS stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 24.54%.

About Kingsway Financial Services

(Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.