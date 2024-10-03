Analyzing N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) & SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) and N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SenesTech has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N2OFF has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SenesTech and N2OFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech -464.09% -168.64% -137.32% N2OFF N/A -100.78% -87.04%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 N2OFF 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for SenesTech and N2OFF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SenesTech currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,395.73%. Given SenesTech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SenesTech is more favorable than N2OFF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of SenesTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of N2OFF shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of SenesTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of N2OFF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SenesTech and N2OFF”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech $1.53 million 7.87 -$7.71 million N/A N/A N2OFF $166,204.00 5.18 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

N2OFF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SenesTech.

Summary

N2OFF beats SenesTech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SenesTech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About N2OFF

(Get Free Report)

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.