SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710,412.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.