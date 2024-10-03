Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $8.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

MRNS opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $93.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $813,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.