Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $190.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.06.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,791,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wix.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after acquiring an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,197,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 27.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Wix.com by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 244,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $160.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.67. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

