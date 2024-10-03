Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %
Evoke Pharma stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $42.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.38.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
