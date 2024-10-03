VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, August 16th.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at VolitionRx
In other news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,477.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
