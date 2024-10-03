One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:OLP opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.11%. Analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Liberty Properties

In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $75,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 371,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,351.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $75,509.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 371,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,351.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $409,852 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 68.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

