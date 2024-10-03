Brokerages Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Price Target at $147.21

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

COF opened at $146.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.