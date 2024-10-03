Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $39.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.86.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.
SGRY stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.76.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
