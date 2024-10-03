Analysts Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $132.57

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $116.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,455. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after buying an additional 1,261,474 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,482,000 after purchasing an additional 177,460 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 21.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,421,000 after purchasing an additional 269,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after purchasing an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.