Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Trading 5.7% Higher

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 172,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 742,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Meiwu Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Meiwu Technology Company Profile

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

