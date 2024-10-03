Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 1.4%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.41. 345,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 270,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yatsen from $4.70 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $346.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatsen stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Yatsen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

