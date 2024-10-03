DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $112.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in DexCom by 2,076.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,126,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,626 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 5,167.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,417,000 after acquiring an additional 453,917 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in DexCom by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 665,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,471,000 after acquiring an additional 435,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

