Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $128.17

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $128.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.89. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $129.53.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.