Analysts Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) PT at $141.50

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

TER opened at $131.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.81. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after buying an additional 453,926 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 416,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4,854.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 389,975 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

