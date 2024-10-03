Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target at $36.38

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APA Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in APA by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the second quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. APA has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that APA will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

