Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Target Price at GBX 636.67

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 636.67 ($8.52).

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.82) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.69) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.69) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get BP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Stock Performance

BP Increases Dividend

BP opened at GBX 406.60 ($5.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,253.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 424.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 466.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,187.50%.

Insider Transactions at BP

In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £20,350 ($27,220.44). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 87 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £377.58 ($505.06). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £20,350 ($27,220.44). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,100 shares of company stock worth $4,223,284. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.