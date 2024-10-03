Critical Comparison: Crown LNG (CGBS) & Its Competitors

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 668 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Crown LNG to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crown LNG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Crown LNG alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 128 727 959 18 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.91%. Given Crown LNG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crown LNG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Risk & Volatility

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown LNG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.33 Crown LNG Competitors $973.27 million $76.39 million 65.18

Crown LNG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Crown LNG competitors beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Crown LNG

(Get Free Report)

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.