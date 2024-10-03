Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $315.07 million, a P/E ratio of 548.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

