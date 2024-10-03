Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Loop Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Loop Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Loop Industries’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Shares of LOOP opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.70.
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.
