Contrasting Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) & The Competition

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Okeanis Eco Tankers to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $403.85 million $145.25 million 8.14 Okeanis Eco Tankers Competitors $792.78 million $124.46 million 13.90

Okeanis Eco Tankers’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Okeanis Eco Tankers. Okeanis Eco Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.3% and pay out 39.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 30.17% 28.35% 10.54% Okeanis Eco Tankers Competitors 31.79% 16.24% 8.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Okeanis Eco Tankers and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Okeanis Eco Tankers Competitors 262 1567 1841 79 2.46

Okeanis Eco Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.96%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 19.36%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

