Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $49.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

BFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

BFH opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 12.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 66,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.