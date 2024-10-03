ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Head to Head Analysis

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% ImmuCell -17.44% -16.35% -9.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of ImmuCell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and ImmuCell”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million N/A N/A ImmuCell $23.22 million 1.21 -$5.78 million ($0.51) -7.08

Oruka Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmuCell.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oruka Therapeutics and ImmuCell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 4 2 3.33 ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 65.00%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats ImmuCell on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test, a quick on-farm diagnostic that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, a bivalent gel tube formulation. In addition, it is developing Re-Tain Drug Product, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

