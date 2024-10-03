Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) & CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) Head-To-Head Survey

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Aclarion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CannLabs alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CannLabs and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Aclarion has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 756.65%.

CannLabs has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CannLabs and Aclarion”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aclarion $53,947.00 26.63 -$4.91 million N/A N/A

CannLabs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aclarion.

Profitability

This table compares CannLabs and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A Aclarion -10,967.15% -910.84% -218.13%

About CannLabs

(Get Free Report)

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CannLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.