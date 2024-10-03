Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $85.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Centene stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,298 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Centene by 35.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 189.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

