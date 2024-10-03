Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $73.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.31.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $58.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -838.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth $1,468,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 45.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 794,215 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.