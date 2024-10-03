IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. IGM Biosciences traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.43. 61,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 321,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,430.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $279,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 70.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $849.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

