Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $481.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $481.67.

A number of research firms have commented on RACE. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Ferrari alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RACE

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Ferrari Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 168.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari stock opened at $457.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $293.49 and a fifty-two week high of $498.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.86.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.