Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $47.40 Average PT from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. Summit Materials's quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 45,250.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

