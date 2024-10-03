Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives $27.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EDR

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,458,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,458,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,928 shares of company stock worth $5,542,191. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 673,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 126,237 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 138.0% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $2,268,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,497,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE EDR opened at $28.72 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.