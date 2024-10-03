Analysts Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price at $60.56

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $732,371. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

