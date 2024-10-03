Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $145.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $116.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66. The company has a market capitalization of $522.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.