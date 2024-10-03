The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $156.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $134.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.25. Middleby has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 97.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 620.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

