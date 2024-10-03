Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $77.77

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.90 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $906,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 163,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 56,174 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

