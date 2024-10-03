Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,139,312.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,139,312.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,476,695.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 114,684.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $247,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,077 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Transocean by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 748,196 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 201,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $3,323,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. Transocean has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

