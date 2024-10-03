Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading 5.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $275.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Onto Innovation traded as high as $211.77 and last traded at $211.73. 178,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 551,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.57.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 202,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after buying an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.83 and a 200 day moving average of $203.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

