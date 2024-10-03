Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 616,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 986,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Specifically, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 6.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of -1.13.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.